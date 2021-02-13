United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171,218 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of UTHR opened at $167.64 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

