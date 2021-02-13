Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Position Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,102 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Unitil worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Unitil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of UTL stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $632.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.