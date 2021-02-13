Unitrade Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01048891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.59 or 0.05516991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

