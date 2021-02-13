Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBX opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

