Universa Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $69,146.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universa has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.01054971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.61 or 0.05571854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

