Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Universal Display worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.