Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Update

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE UVE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.33. 183,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 282,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 279.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

