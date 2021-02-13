UnlimitedIP (UIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $697,802.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $697,802.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.86 or 0.05583630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UnlimitedIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

