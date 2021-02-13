uPlexa Price Tops $0.0002 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. uPlexa has a market cap of $450,813.90 and approximately $20,510.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,592,232,952 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

