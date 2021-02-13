Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 14th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
