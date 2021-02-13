Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 14th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

