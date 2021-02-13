Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.78. Urban One shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 502,494 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Urban One alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 249,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $301,944.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins bought 182,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $240,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,965.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 741,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,369. 79.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.