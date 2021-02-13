Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.90. Urban One shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 363,570 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $87.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

