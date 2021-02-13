Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UROV remained flat at $$16.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

UROV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.