US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,951 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $40,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $395.12 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.76.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

