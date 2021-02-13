US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $35,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

