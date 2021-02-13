US Bancorp DE Buys 11,072 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.68% of Switch worth $66,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after buying an additional 1,595,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Switch by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Switch by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Switch by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 620,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth $7,269,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

