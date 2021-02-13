US Bancorp DE Buys 2,688 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $487.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.