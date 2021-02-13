US Bancorp DE Buys 5,629 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $47,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.