US Bancorp DE Buys 808 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $35,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $159.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

