US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $60,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,922.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

