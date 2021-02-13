US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.23% of Hormel Foods worth $58,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.24 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

