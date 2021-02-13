US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.41% of Cincinnati Financial worth $57,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

