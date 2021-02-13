US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.24% of Western Digital worth $40,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $71.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

