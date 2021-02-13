US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.21% of Tyler Technologies worth $37,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,202,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $474.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $475.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.18.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

