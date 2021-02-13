US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,399 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of Teladoc Health worth $49,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310,598 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $293.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $299.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

