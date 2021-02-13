US Bancorp DE Has $237.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Intel worth $237,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

