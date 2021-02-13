US Bancorp DE Has $40.96 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $40,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,121 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

