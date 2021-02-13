US Bancorp DE Has $43.32 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $43,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

