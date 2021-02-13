US Bancorp DE Has $66.52 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $66,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.