US Bancorp DE Has $72.85 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $72,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $413.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $414.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

