US Bancorp DE Has $75.45 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.32% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

HYG stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

