US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $78,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $69,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Shares of MU opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.