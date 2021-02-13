US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of TransUnion worth $40,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

