US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.96% of MDU Resources Group worth $50,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU opened at $27.79 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.