US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $56,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Shares of NSC opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

