US Bancorp DE Purchases 24,611 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

