US Bancorp DE Purchases 27,655 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,755 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $56,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $208,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,931. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

