US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,250 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $63,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,035,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,156,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $268.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

