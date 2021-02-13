US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,523 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of TransDigm Group worth $77,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $576.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $660.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

