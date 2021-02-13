US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.50% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $61,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $153.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

