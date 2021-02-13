US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,123 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.