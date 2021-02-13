US Bancorp DE Sells 19,127 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of The Trade Desk worth $78,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,157,970. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD stock opened at $864.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $811.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 295.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

