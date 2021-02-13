US Bancorp DE Sells 240,301 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

