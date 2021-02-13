US Bancorp DE Sells 2,792 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $55,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $337.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.35. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $439.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.