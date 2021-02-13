US Bancorp DE Sells 3,866 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $65,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.