US Bancorp DE Sells 6,520 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.25% of Huntsman worth $69,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUN stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

