US Bancorp DE Sells 95,287 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $74,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after buying an additional 407,892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,087,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 171,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 918,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

