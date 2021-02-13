US Bancorp DE Sells 98,723 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.25% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $147.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $139.01 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

