US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of Align Technology worth $63,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $609.58 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

