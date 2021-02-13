USDJ Market Cap Hits $15.53 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00277854 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00100102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00088444 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,392.82 or 1.00632125 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,809,331 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

